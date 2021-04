A documentary on the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’, Kaavan will be released on April 22.

Documentary Cher and The Loneliest Elephant will tell about the journey of 36-year-old Asian elephant Kaavan from solitary confinement in Pakistan to a sanctuary in Cambodia.

Cher said, “I could see him from the distance, he was shackled. He was suffering. Elephants are just like we are, they are so family-oriented and emotional.”

Cher has also written and sung a new song ‘Walls’ for the documentary.