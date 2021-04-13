4,584 more test positive for coronavirus; 58 lives lost

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases on Monday was recorded at 75,266 as 4,584 more people tested positive for the deadly virus.

Fifty-eight patients died on Monday, 55 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and three in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

On Monday, most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed by Punjab. Out of total 58 deaths, 12 of the deceased died on ventilators during their treatment. The maximum ventilators are occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 55 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 79 percent. The maximum oxygen beds are occupied in four major areas of Swat 66 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 73 percent and Gujrat 71 percent. Around 512 ventilators are occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 44,514 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 9,404 in Sindh, 17,755 in Punjab, 8,715 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,982 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,019 in Balochistan, 475 in GB, and 1,164 in AJK.

Around 634,835 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

President Arif Alvi has been “slowly getting back to normal routine” after he tested positive for coronavirus almost two weeks ago, said his son Awab Alvi on Twitter. “Happy to share that the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi slowly getting back to normal routine – with abundant official work piled up, he’s been eager to return,” wrote his son in a tweet on Monday.