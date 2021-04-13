Buzdar, Rashid discuss Nullah Lai Expressway project, law & order

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Nullah Lai Expressway project will prove to be a game changer for the people of Rawalpindi.

The chief minister said this during a meeting with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest and law and order situation in the province were discussed during the meeting.

The interior minister said the steps taken by the Punjab government for the welfare of the people are commendable.

Meanwhile, talking to a private television channel, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Monday urged the faithful and religious scholars alike to exercise discipline and take precautions against the coronavirus pandemic when coming to mosques during the month of Ramazan.

He warned that the administration would take strict action and would seal mosques which violate anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures during the fasting month of Ramazan.

He asked religious scholars to play their responsible role for the prevention and control of coronavirus. In order to provide security and a peaceful environment to the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan, particularly during the timings of Sehr-o-Aftar and Taraawi, a comprehensive security plan and its implementation strategy has been finalized, he added

“The prices of basic food items would be available at lower rates,” Sheikh Rasheed mentioned.

He has appealed to the citizens to demonstrate responsibility in their attitude and act like a member of civilized society. He said all-out efforts are being made for the protection of the citizens and best possible arrangements are being made in the regard.

He said the unworthy opposition is Imran Khan’s good fortune and the PTI-led government would complete its five years’ time without any fear of opposition. He said that incompetent opposition is just playing the media game instead of taking practical steps, adding, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is on the decline with each passing day.