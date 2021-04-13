Rashid attempted to trigger linguistic discrimination: Murtaza Wahab

Sindh Government Spokesperson of and Advisor for Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on Monday, said that Federal Minister for interior Sheikh Rashid’s statement was a vicious attempt to fan the flames of linguistic discrimination and the issue of ID cards of locals.

Murtaza Wahab expressed this while reacting to Sheikh Rashid’s controversial press conference.

He said that the ban on identity cards of Sindhis living here for centuries, was a stigma on the federal government, and warned that the people of Indus Valley would not tolerate the tyranny of the elected rulers.

Barrister Wahab questioned that if the people of Lahore raise questions on the identity card of Sheikh Rashid, what will happen? And further grilled the minister as to which agenda he is following, while being unaware of the ground realities.

He added that the PPP, representing the Indus Valley, would not tolerate such nonsense as the “selected rulers” were now questioning the identity documents of the locals.

“The statement of the citizens of Sindh regarding the closure of the identity card in their own city is a linguistic difference and they have been more loyal to the Shah than to Sheikh Rashid Shah” he added.

He appealed to the federal government to take notice of Sheikh Rashid’s controversial statement and apologize, as Sheikh Rashid’s statement was unacceptable to the people of Sindh.