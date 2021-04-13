ATC drops terrorism charges against cops in Osama murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dropped terrorism charges against five Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) personnel in the Osama Satti murder case.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand approved applications filed by the arrested accused against inclusion of terrorism charges in the case. The court also rejected a post-arrest bail plea of one of the accused, Muddasir.

The ATC referred the case to a district and sessions court to try the accused for the murder. The accused include Muddasir, Shakeel, Mohammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed.

The plaintiff’s counsel, Raja Faisal Younis, announced to challenge the decision in the high court. “If we have to go to the Supreme Court, we will go because there is solid evidence against the accused,” the counsel said.

On January 2, at around 2:00am, Osama had gone to drop his friend in Sector H-11. When he was returning, the police officials had intercepted his vehicle in Sector G-10, Srinagar Highway, and fired at him from all sides.

The judicial inquiry report into Osama Satti’s murder revealed that the youngster was not involved in any robbery and it was confirmed that he was shot 22 times despite his car being stationary. The report of the murder case proves the criminal negligence of the five shooters involved, terming them devoid of any humanity.