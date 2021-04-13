Bringing culprits to book by establishing modern scientific basis for investigation top priority: IG Police

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday said that bringing the culprits to book by establishing modern scientific basis for investigation is the top priority of Punjab Police and steps will be taken at all levels to encourage the investigating officers for getting the accused punished through best investigation of heinous cases.

The police chief expressed this during a meeting held at the Central Police Office. Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, DIG Legal Jawad Ahmed Dogar, DIG R&D Shahid Javed, DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera, DIG, IT Waqas Nazir and DIG Crime and Investigation Ahmed Nawaz Cheema and other officers were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, the IGP Instructed the officers to exhaust all possible efforts to reduce the crime rate by bringing the culprits to book with the best investigation, while computerizing the data of all the notorious accused in the province should be completed on priority basis.

IG Ghani instructed the officers to form a four-member committee to identify the best investigating officers in serious cases, and said that strong challans of serious cases should be submitted in the courts and a list of investigating officers should be prepared who got the accused sentence to death or life imprisonment, so that such investigation officers should be given cash reward and ceremonial certificates in a ceremony.

He directed that the supervisory officers should play their role effectively to complete the investigation of heinous crimes as soon as possible and all matters should be settled till the challan is submitted.

He stressed upon prioritizing the operations to eradicate the drug menace and close coordination, and emphasized that a close coordination should be maintained with the ANF in cases involving drug smuggling of more than 5 kg, so that supply chain could be eliminated in such cases. Resources and networks of ANF should also be utilized to control the big fish, the IG added.

The IGP urged that intelligence based operations should be continued on priority basis in the vicinity of educational institutions, to keep the youth safe from drugs.

While suggesting improving transparency in the Maal Khana of police stations, the police chief said that the process of timely discharge and retrieval should be ensured while Additional IG Investigation and Additional IG IAB should send a detailed report in this regard within a week.

During the meeting, Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev gave a detailed briefing on the convictions rate in heinous cases.

Additional IG Investigation said that all available resources are being utilized for further improvement in the investigation wing and provision of all possible facilities to the investigating officers while simultaneously the digital monitoring of investigation of every registered case is ongoing without any interruption.