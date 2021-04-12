PCB accepts resignation of Dr Sohail Saleem after PSL debacle

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to release the head of its Medical Department Dr Sohail Saleem, officially accepting his resignation, which had been tendered on March 5 in the wake of the Pakistan Super League VI. The PCB believes there is a need to revamp its Medical and Sports Sciences department, elevating it in line with the international standards. The PSL was curtailed last month after an outbreak of COVID-19 among a number of players made its continuation untenable. That came after a number of incidents raised questions about the security and implementation of the protocols put in place in the bio-secure environment during the tournament. It is unclear if Saleem was underlined and held accountable by the fact-finding panel –– formed to review the fiasco. Nevertheless, his exit was always on the cards.

The PCB said that Sohail wasn’t removed but had made the decision to leave himself, a decision the board respects. But his performance has been under scrutiny for some time –– and for reasons other than the bio-secure issues. Over the years during his time as the medical head, several players have struggled to return after rehabilitation from injuries. There had been a lack of trust from a number of players in his department, some of whom have opted to seek treatment from external doctors, with a number of players travelling to the UK for independent assessment and rehabilitation.