Farmers protest water shortage

A large number of farmers and growers from different areas of Badin district on the call of Save Badin Action Committee gathered in Khadhro town on Saturday where they after the short march staged the demonstration on Tando Bago -Digri town for several hours against the nagging water crises in the canals of the district.

Mir Noor Ahmed Talpur, Azizullah Dero, Syed Khuda Dino Shah, Kaloo Khan Jamali, and other leaders of the protesting farmers speaking to the journalists alleged that the officials of both Sida and irrigation departments were responsible for the worst water crisis adding they demanded the early removal of the director Sida, Mir Ghulam Ai Talopur, who according to them had created the mess for the farming community of the region by diverting the flows of their share towards the lands of the influential landlords.

They said that they had been protesting against the unjust distribution of water for the past three years by Mr Talpur and other officials but the high-ups of the Sindh government were least concerned to mitigate their suffering by ensuring the judicious water distribution in the tail-end areas of lower parts of Sindh adding they announced to widen the scope of their protest to every nook and corner of the district in favor of their demands.

They said that they had launched the peaceful movement in favor of their demands to et the due share of water in the left bank canals of Kotri barrage and warned to besiege the offices of both Sida and irrigation department in Badin Hyderabad and other towns if the corrective measures were not taken to stem the rot. The leaders and the participants of the protest demonstration also announced to resist any move by Sindh to ban the rice cultivation in Badin and other districts of lower Sindh.

They deplored that an artificial water shortage had not only damaged their standing crops but the unavailability of water also was creating hardships for the people of the tail-end areas of the various canals to get water for drinking purposes.