Covid-19 taking toll on mental health

Corona Virus Pandemic continues to ravage global economies, defy borders of the nation states and add more people on the list of those who have lost their lives.

Now that the coronavirus is remerging in new waves, mutating into new strands, it is sending fear across the peoples and taking a toll on their mental health.

Many have begun experiencing symptoms of Obsessive compulsive disorder, excessive anxiety, panic attacks, mood swings and most of them have started taking substance, to neutralize their anxieties and fears related to the Covid-19.

The mental stress, which people are suffering, is on an exorbitant scale, since they not only have to struggle to protect their health, but also have to face problems related to financial burden owing to pandemic led lockdowns, which has left many jobless.

Bereavement, isolation, loss of income and fear are triggering mental health conditions or exacerbating existing ones. Many people may be suffering from insomnia and anxiety. Many, who are effected by the depression, have started taking drugs, and those facing shortage of money or food have resorted to theft, and other illegal activities.

Ironically, Covid-19 virus itself has the tendency to create neurological and mental complications, such as delirium, agitation, and stroke. People with pre-existing mental, neurological or substance use disorders are also more vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 infection ? they may stand a higher risk of severe outcomes and even death.

The Corona virus has and badly affected the education system of all over the world. Due to this pandemic the under developed countries like Pakistan have been badly effected, which are already suffering from low literacy rate and child labor problems.

According to Dr. Anam Shahid who is a clinical psychologist “People should meditate, resort to deep breathing, engage in healthy activities such as: physical exercise for atleast 30 minutes, eat healthy food from five food groups, take quality of sleep, drink plenty of water, “ to fight off the negative effects of the Virus.

Dr Anum Shahid added that people should learn to stay positive and count the blessings and make the habit of gratitude in order to survive this pandemic.

The writer can be reached at fareehamughal791@gmail.com