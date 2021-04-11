Qureshi to visit Germany to strengthen ties

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will pay an official visit to Germany from April 11 to 13 on the invitation of his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, Qureshi will have delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Maas at the German federal foreign office. “He will also call on the President of the Bundestag, Wolfgang Schauble and have interactions with other dignitaries,” the communiqué added.

According to the statement, the two diplomats would review the entire gamut of Pakistan-Germany relations and discuss ways and means to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, investment, health, security and defence, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

“The foreign minister’s visit to Germany is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited Pakistan in March 2019,” the press release stated.

This year, Pakistan and Germany are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Both countries are planning to undertake a number of activities in this context. Pakistan and Germany have been collaborating closely on regional matters and at the multilateral fora. Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan in the EU. Germany is also home to more than 100,000 Pakistani expatriates.