Arrest warrants for MNA, others issued for clash in court premises

A local court on Saturday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Hamid Hameed and 19 others in a case related to a scuffle inside the premises of a court in 2018. Civil Judge Umer Javed issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the PML-N lawmaker Hamid Hameed from the NA-90 Sargodha-III constituency and 19 others besides ordering the authorities to produce them with handcuffs. The civil judge directed that all accused be produced handcuffed on May 29. The lawmaker and others had been accused of a scuffle in the premises of the court during the 2018 elections. A case had been registered against them in Cantt police station and the accused failed to appear before the court despite being sent notices many times.













