Complying with Covid SoPs a collective responsibility

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman Abrar ul Haq Friday said that the third wave of coronavirus is very dangerous, it is more contagious and deadlier than the first two waves and the increase in Covid cases is building pressure on the health system. Unfortunately, people are not taking precautions while going out in public which could have dangerous implications and speed up the spread of the virus, says a press release.

Abrar ul Haq has urged people to strictly follow health and safety guidelines to help the health authorities contain the infection, saying that bringing this “very dangerous situation” under control is impossible without public support. “The reality is that fighting such a deadly pandemic is a collective responsibility where people must do their part. Religious scholars should ask people to ensure implementation of SOPs announced by the government in their Friday sermons,” he added.

The Chairman said the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital has selflessly served the people during the pandemic wherein hundreds of Covid-19 patients were treated free of cost. He said it is a matter of honor and recognition for the PRCS that the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital was the first facility other than government-run hospitals to be designated as Mass Vaccination Centre for Covid-19 where more than 7000 people got vaccinated in past few weeks. He urged the media, religious scholars, civil society and people from all walks of life to play their role and create awareness among the masses that the vaccine is in their best interest.

Regarding the blood donations, the Chairman PRCS said that many lives are at risk due to blood shortage following the pandemic situation in the country, especially of those who are suffering from leukemia, thalassemia, hemophilia, anemia or those undergoing critical surgeries or injured in road accidents. He said educational institutions and industrial units have been the major source of blood collection and their closure in days of pandemic has severely impacted the blood donations.

He said PRCS volunteers are working selflessly round the clock to ensure availability of blood for the patients and also contributing in the blood campaign through their own donations. He urged the people to fulfil their human, national, moral and religious obligation and come out to save precious lives through blood donations in these testing times.

Abrar ul Haq said the coronavirus cases are rising once again and the efforts of PRCS to help the vulnerable segments will continue with utmost commitment and unflinching resolve until the monster is completely defeated. He hailed the cooperation of Movement Partners, especially ICRC, IFRC and ECHO for providing funding support during Covid-19 operations.