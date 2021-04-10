Tabahi Sarkar should increase the medical colleges seats & scholarships, says Sherry Rehman

Expressing her support and solidarity with the protesting students outside Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman said, “Our students from FATA and Balochistan have been sitting outside in this pandemic, protesting for their rights since the past 12 days. It is shocking that no one from the government has come to listen to their grievances. Now these students are on a hunger strike since the last 2 days but once again, Tabahi Sarkar seems to be least bothered”

“Their demands are not being heard, instead this Na Ehl Sarkar has finished their scholarships. We all know how FATA and Balochistan are being neglected. The state of their education and development is in front of everyone. So, instead of providing opportunities to the youth, Tabahi Sarkar is even taking away their seats and scholarships,” she added.

Rehman said, “We are in the middle of a pandemic and now more than ever, we need qualified doctors, paramedics and nurses. Instead of increasing seats for medical colleges, this is what the government is doing. The way these students are being treated is truly appalling. Who will take responsibility for this?”

“Unfortunately, this indifference by the government is not new. Institutions are being demolished one after another via presidential ordinances. What the government has done to PMDC, HEC, Steel Mills, PIA, and PTDC is in front of the world. Half of Pakistan is on the streets. From government employees to Lady Health Workers, everyone is protesting. The government is busy in taking loans and satisfying IMF to notice that people are struggling to make ends meet. We are going through a pandemic and our government has still not ordered vaccines. Is this not their responsibility?” She questioned.

Rehman said, “These students should be protected and facilitated by our state as they are the future of our country. Instead, they are being transferred around from once place to another. There should be a network of hospitals and medical collages in the rural areas of FATA and Balochistan. What kind of Naya Pakistan is this where the students are on a hunger strike?

“This issue was raised in the less developed areas committee in the Senate and promises were made. But like always, these promises turned out to be false and the now the students are suffering. Their time and money are being wasted. This is certainly not Medina ki Riyasat. People need relief from this government now,” she added.

Rehman said, “These students are our future doctors. The country needs them because not everyone can afford private hospitals. Tabahai Sarkar is after Sindh’s hospitals and PIMS is already on the verge of being privatized. If the public sector medical facilities are not available, what will people do? It is the government’s responsibility to facilitate its students. 4 million of our youth is entering the job market and here the government is taking away their education from them instead of helping them get ready for their future. What is being done to create opportunities for them? Where will they go?”

“PPP will always stand with the students of this country and will ensure that their rights are protected. We do not accept the illegal ordinance through which HEC is being destroyed and we demand that the seats and scholarships of these students are increased,” concluded Vice President PPPP Senator Sherry Rehman

A young student from Bannu, Amir fainted in front of Senator Sherry Rehman because of his hunger strike. An ambulance was then arranged for him.