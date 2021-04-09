Over 35 bank accounts belonging to Jahangir Tareen, family frozen

LAHORE: More than 35 bank accounts belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen and his family have been frozen over alleged involvement in the sugar scandal.

The accounts were frozen after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requested the same in a case pertaining to Tareen’s JDW Sugar Mills.

The agency had summoned the father-son duo to appear today (Friday) before its team for questioning in separate cases stemming from the sugar scam. Jahangir Khan Tareen was summoned in two cases while Ali Tareen in a case over allegedly defrauding the shareholders.

Sources added that of the bank accounts, four are US dollar accounts, two are British pound accounts and 30 are Pakistani rupee accounts.

The FIA notice further noted that as per company records JKFSL encountered losses of Rs326 million, however, despite suffering huge losses, it sold out its sugarcane business to JDW on higher profits.

