CLIMATE EMISSION RISING AGAIN

Climate change is one of the biggest hazardous infection running throughout the world, whole world facing this infection and every country is contributing its part of injecting hazard situation in earth body.

Every year world is facing unnecessary increasing of heat and not only land but the ocean heat is also one of increasing problem.

According to the initial reports of United Nations Organization, 2020 considered as the warmest year as compared to the past three years.

Due to the forest fire broke out last year in California heats the climate change, Fire blazing across the Western United States have claimed dozens of lives, destroyed countless properties, displaced hundreds of thousands of residents, and worsened air quality at a time when the coronavirus pandemic threatens respiratory health. it increased a lot of heat in past year.

Moreover, Atlantic hurricane season also affected many people, there were 6 hurricanes named Lota, Storm zeta, Laura, Sally, Isaias, Paulette in 2020 that destructed a lot.

According to the BBC reports about climate emission, the world was facing 1.2 degree Celsius before the announcement of lockdown by World Health Organization on 11 march 2020 in the world amid Covid-19 situation.

Climate scientist reported some unexpected changes in the climate of world during the lockdown year.

According to the reports amid lockdown due to Covid-19 7% reduction in CO2 recorded.

Meanwhile, as the pandemic progressed, the Carbon Monitor project established methods for tracking CO2 emissions in close to real time, giving us a valuable new way to do this kind of science.

In both the short and long term, the pandemic will have less effect on efforts to tackle climate change than many people had hoped.

Looking forward in coming years, simple climate models estimate that global warming will be reduced by only 0.01C as a result of the Covid 19 if countries adhere to existing emission promises at the height of the epidemic. Later more complex imitations of these complex models were supported.

The lockdown actually had a slight warming effect in spring 2020 in many countries as the stagnant industrial field, air pollution fell and so did the aerosol capacity, the tiny particles created by the burning of fossil fuels, away from the ground able to cool the planet by reflecting sunlight. Its effect on global warming was short-lived and very small (an increase of only 0.03C), but it was much larger than anything caused by changes in ozone, CO2 or lockdown-related changes in aviation.

Many of these national commitments have been updated and strengthened over the past year, but they are still not enough to avoid dangerous climate change as long as emissions continue.

It is clearly true that climate change and Covid-19 are both big problems that have met with a stumbling response, but the differences between the two may be as instructive as the similarities.

The longer we delay action, the faster emissions will need to be reduced.

The temporary termination of normal life that we now see with the constant ponds is not only enough to stop climate change, but it is also not sustainable: like climate change, Cove 19 Is more at risk. We need to find ways to reduce emissions without the economic and social effects of pool downtime, and find solutions that also promote health, well-being and equality. Extensive climate desire and action by individuals, organizations and businesses, but it still needs to be figured out by economic structural changes.

It needs to be figure out that law-making for the change of climate is needed at the international level without support and action the situation can be worsen in coming years.

Unfortunately, any kind of investment is not being made which is needed to fight against this big threat for the world.

