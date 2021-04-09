IRM introduces one-room model schools in Pakistan

Institute of Rural Management-IRM has introduced a one-room school model for promoting primary education in Pakistan called IRM Smart Schools. The model promotes education at community level for the vulnerable children through engaging local teachers. The one-room model is showing extremely successful ideation to support Government efforts to meet SDG 4.

The objective of IRM Smart Schools is to bring out of school Street Children from vulnerable and disadvantaged families back to school and to mainstream them through provision of low-cost but quality primary education in a multi-grade classroom setting and prepare them for board exams of grade 5. Currently, IRM is running 72 schools in the semi urban parts of Islamabad capital territory, Punjab and Sindh with the enrolment of 2500 students (53% Girls & 47% Boys) in preliminary phase across the country.

The model promotes free education to the impoverished children of extremely marginalized segments. These include labourers, brick kiln workers, garbage collector and similar other segments who cannot afford education for their children. One room school was also created in the Heera Mandi (Lahore) to provide free education to the children for Sex workers and musician. IRM Smart schools also provide free healthcare for these children. Moreover, IRM I took an initiative of setting up WATER PUMPS in close proximity to the IRM Smart Schools to enable school children and families get clean water.

To facilitate poverty-stricken parents, uniforms are optional and IRM provides free books and stationery to the children. Children get free health check-up through volunteer doctors and get meals to fight against malnutrition. The innovative model is being supported through local community activists. It involves teachers at homes who are unable to get into formal jobs. They are given remuneration and support to manage these model schools. These informal setups are able to cater to primary level schooling requirements in a cost effective manner.

The Smart School Program is being generously supported by IRM’s own staff and individual philanthropists. Moreover, a School Adoption Program allows corporate and private entities to support these schools in their own areas. The model is likely to support the Government of Pakistan by increasing enrolment and retention of primary schools children which has been a major challenge.