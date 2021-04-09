Imran Abbas meets ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ and ‘Kurulus: Osman’ actors in Turkey

Pakistani star Imran Abbas has met several Turkish actors of drama serials Dirilis: Ertugrul and Kurulus: Osman. The Mera Naam Yousuf Hai actor took to Instagram and shared adorable photos with Yesim Ceren, who essays the role of Hazal Hatun in Kurulus: Osman. He also uploaded pictures with Ertugrul Ghazi’s stars Ugur Gunes and Sinem Mustafa Uslu who performed role of Tugtekin and Mahperi Hatun respectively. Imran Abbas also had a meeting with Ertugrul Ghazi characters Hafsa Hatun, Beybolat Bey and Sungurtekin Bey.













