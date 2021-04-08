PM Imran performs groundbreaking of Farash Town

Under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, Prime Minister performed the groundbreaking of Farash Town Apartments in Islamabad.

While addressing the event the premier said that Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP) is making progress and FWO will finish the Farash Town project in 2 years.

Imran Khan said that efforts to provide loans to the deserving is bearing fruit and many more schemes and projects will be started in future.

The Prime Minister said a plan has also been prepared to convert the slums and equip them with the modern facilities including that of sanitation and sewerage. He said the slum dwellers will be given houses on proprietary rights.

He praised Capital Development Authority (CDA) for providing 600 housing units to katchi abadis. He said that the residents of Farash Town apartments will be provided with all facilities.

He said the projects to be executed under Naya Pakistan Housing Program will also uplift the thirty industries allied with the construction sector.

The Naya Pakistan Housing Project will distribute residential plots and houses to 1500 workers through a lucky draw. Prime Minister Imran says that this project will benefit more workers on daily wages allowing them to own their house.