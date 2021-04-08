Swyft: revolutionizing logistics industry

Pakistan’s tech-based courier company, Swyft Logistics, has set astonishing new benchmarks and revolutionized the logistics industry over the past one year; thus, resulting in the transformation of last mile solutions being offered in the industry. Expanding the horizon of this very mindset, Swyft is eager to bring optimum human resource from across the globe, thereby enhancing the eco-system which revolves around the idea of “closing the gap” between E and Now commerce. The management of Swyft Logistics is keen to further optimize tech and logistics industry within Pakistan by welcoming stalwarts from across the globe. This will not only bring in expertise but also a culture that will further enhance the learning curve that the company aspires to.













