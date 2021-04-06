PM calls for timeline based Special Tech Zones plan to boost IT sector

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said establishment of Special Technology Zones (STZs) would ensure promotion of information technology in the country and directed finalization of a time-line based strategy in this regard.

Chairing a meeting on promotion of IT sector in the country, the prime minister said the government was taking priority steps to engage IT experts and mainstreaming of the field freelancers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed upon defining short, medium and long term policies for the development of IT sector to meet the challenges of contemporary world. He termed the IT sector important in harnessing the potential of the country’s youth.

As coronavirus pandemic resulted in several challenges, he said the situation provided opportunities to educate youth through online work.

The prime minister was informed that the IT sector could generate five billion dollars in foreign exchange, however, the lack of proper strategy and facilities kept the potential far below its capacity.

The meeting was attended by IT expert Masood Jabbar, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Major General (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Chairman Special Technology Zone Authority Amir Hashmi and Chief Executive Officer National Information Technology Board Syed Shabahat Ali Shah.

Telecom data:

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a ‘Coordination Center Portal’, aimed at facilitating its licencees in protecting national critical telecom data and infrastructure.

The PTA took the initiative as part of its strategy to improve security posture of Pakistan Telecom Sector, a news release said Monday.

The portal namely Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT) would be accessible at https://sec.pta.gov.pk.

The portal would enable the PTA and its licensees to share threat Intelligence with each other to achieve regulatory compliance of PTA Cyber Security regulations, the authority said, adding the portal was set up after close coordination and input from the telecom operators.

Primarily, this portal would facilitate information sharing and exchange between PTA and telecom service providers on latest cyber security threats, incidents, vulnerabilities, security news and other related information.

The PTA said continual improvements in portal would be carried out based on operational requirements.

SMEs in GB:

The National Productivity Organization (NPO) on Monday reiterated its commitment to work with local development organizations to promote small industries in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The development of small scale industries in Gilgit-Baltistan will improve the local economy and provide lucrative employment opportunities to the youth, Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary said.

National Productivity Organization (NPO) and Karakoram Area Development Organization (KADO) have decided to join hands for Developing and Promoting Cottage Industry in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region, Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary said.

In pursuance of a project assigned to NPO on “Developing and Promoting Cottage Industry of Gilgit Baltistan” as a part of national development package for GB, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KADO Ms. Mahnaz Parveen visited National Productivity Organization (NPO) Head Office to meet CEO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary to discuss current situation of Cottage Industry of Gilgit Baltistan, said a press release issue by NPO here.

Both CEOs made consensus on trade promotion and mainly focused Productivity Promotion of Cottage Industry in Gilgit Baltistan. Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry CEO, NPO said that such partnerships would bring tremendous change in the fields of Industry, Trade, Agriculture and Services. Mr. Izhar Hunzai, GB Cottage Industry Expert and Ex-Board Member AHAN coordinated the meeting.

On the occasion CEO, NPO briefed the dignitaries regarding the working, mandate, and different projects of NPO and APO (Japan).

He informed that APO Japan and NPO Pakistan are closely working together for

Productivity improvement in Pakistan.

He explained raised production costs is a severe problem due to which our products cannot find their place in global markets. Everyone want to a reduce production costs, but apparently this is not possible in the current situation, he said.

“We can only reduce our production costs by improving our performance he said. Alamgir said that NPO has been assigned responsibility to develop PSDP Proposal on “Developing and Promoting Cottage Industry of GB “as a part of the GB Development package.

He said the objective of the project is to build the capacity of stakeholders of the selected crafts. During the meeting matters of mutual interest and enhanced bilateral cooperation between both organizations were discussed.

While Ms. Mahnaz Parveen briefed CEO NPO about several activities and possible areas of mutual cooperation. She further introduced KADO’s upcoming Knowledge Centre project. In response, CEO NPO proposed that NPO with the help of APO may provide Technical Expert Services (TES) to KADO.

Ms. Mahnaz Parveen, CEO KADO appreciated the role of (NPO) in the field of Industry, Public Sector, Services and Agriculture.