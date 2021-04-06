Crude prices dip over 3pc

Global prices for crude oil decreased over 3 percent, losing all gains made in the previous session following the decision of the OPEC+ meeting to add 350,000 bpd next month, with a similar volume to be added in June and 450,000 bpd in July.

At 1540 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, was trading at $62.88 a barrel after shedding 3.05 percent. Likewise, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures shed 3.53 percent to reach $59.28 a barrel. The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $63.07 a barrel with 0.47 percent decrease, Arab Light was available at $63.86 a barrel without any change while price of Russian Sokol shed 0.77 percent to reach $63.17 a barrel.

According to experts, investors this week are focused on indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States as part of broader negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers. Ahead of the talks, Iran’s foreign ministry said it wanted the United States to lift all sanctions and rejected any “step-by-step” easing of restrictions.

Eurasia’s analyst Henry Rome said he expects US sanctions, including restrictions on the sale of Iranian oil, to be lifted only after these talks are completed and until Iran returns to compliance.