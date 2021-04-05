A true companion

“Book“ a very common word but how many of us really knows about the importance of books in our life? We mostly heard that books are our best friend, they give allot but never demand anything from us. We all know that a good Book gives a lot of euphoria to students, and they gain so much of things from books. They bring them into a special universe of creative mind and improve their way of life. Books help to motivate student to accomplish difficult work with fortitude and expectation. They improve the experience of students and hone their acumen.

Spending quality of time in reading books increase our knowledge and vocabulary too. There are a lot of benefits of reading books. But how many of us really tried to adapt the habit of reading books daily? Why our youth only emphasis on syllabus books? Why our youth is not interested to visit libraries and loved to read books?

Books are really very important for those who want to keep their knowledge up to date. But unfortunately in the era of internets printed books start losing their importance. 95% peoples likes to get knowledge from internet; I know it’s too easy to search a thing on internet. With just one click you can get access to million answers in no time but don’t you think it’s too hard to judge which the most accurate answer for your question is?

Books are reliable source of information because they have been reviewed before publishing. The material of books stays for a long period whereas you might have the information on the internet changing every hour and anybody can post anything at any time on internet and sometimes because of this you will not able to get correct answer. There is too much evidence which proves that reading a book is more beneficial than searching anything on internet, then why our education system is not focusing on this issue?

Unfortunately, I think our education system could not also able to get the importance of reading books. Pakistan education system is on abysmal state because of the pattern on which we our giving education to our youth. 90% schools never focus on reading books which are out of course or in creative writing. Our so called “education system“ totally hinge on cramming rule. And when students reached to higher education, they expect that they should be a creative writer, a well English speaker or a genius personality. But sorry! How these expectations can be full fill by that student who just depends on cramming rue till 12th grade? Due to this kind of pressure many students can’t able to manage their marks and grades and eventually they get depressed. To cope with higher education system it’s too necessary to build a strong base of a student. And we can only build a strong base of students by improving their knowledge and by developing books reading habit in them.

Today, our graduated youth can’t even able to write a good essay by its own because they have fear in their mind, they avoid creative writing because throughout the education period they totally depends on cramming. Youth without skills and knowledge face many difficulties in their lives. Mostly even fail to get a good job. It’s an alarming situation; our education system should think about to change the criteria of learning. It’s an hour of need to develop creative writing skills and book reading habit in students.

We often heard that self-assessment is too necessary in our lives if we want to achieve our dreams. We can’t just depend on the system. Always remember that change begins when peoples start changing their self and their attitude towards life. Around 130 million books have been published in the history of humanity. And still we just read our course books and thought that’s enough knowledge for us? Seriously, are we kidding with us? Always keep it in your mind that book is only your true companion. When we truly get this? When we start reading good books daily and when we actually make our books our best friends? In this world, peer pressure is too much that’s why people are becoming selfish day by day. So it’s too hard to find a true friend in this mean world, so make books your best friend they are key to your success.