All vaccination centres to remain open on Sunday: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

Punjab’s health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that all COVID vaccination centres in Punjab will remain open on Sundays. She said that around 18000 to 19000 people are being vaccinated in Punjab on daily basis.

Speaking to local media she said, more than 400,000 people, including health professionals and elderly citizens, have thus far been inoculated. Punjab plans to vaccinate all of its elderly population by April-end or May, the minister further stated.

“Vaccinating the elderly is the government’s foremost priority,” Yasmin Rashid pointed out. She announced that vaccination centres will stay open on Sundays to ensure as many people get vaccinated at the earliest as possible.

Pakistan has begun COVID vaccination for the elderly. Vaccination registration for aged 50+ was started on 30th March.