Pakistan trounce India in final of blind cricket tri-nation T20 series

LAHORE: The Indian blind cricket team lost by 62 runs to Pakistan in the final of a tri-nation Twenty20 tournament at Dhaka’s Bashundhara Sports Complex on Sunday. Batting first, the Green Shirts set a target of 175 runs at the loss of three wickets in 15 overs. Captain Nisar Ali was the highest scorer with 69 runs. Meanwhile, Ajay Teddy from India got two wickets for his side. In response, India could only put on 112 on scoreboard at the loss of seven wickets and failed to chase the required target. Sunil Ramesh scored 39 runs for the Men in Blue while Sajid Nawaz from Pakistan got two wickets. This was the second time Pakistan defeated arch-rival India in the series. Earlier on Saturday, the Team Green defeated the same opponents by 58 runs to mark its first victory. In the tri-angular tournament that included hosts Bangladesh, all three teams were supposed to face each other at least two times and then the best two teams would clash in the final. However, after the lockdown announcement in Bangladesh due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the double-round robin format was altered to a single league and final event. The league matches were also reduced to 10 overs per side and the final was decided to comprise 15 overs per side. The final, that was initially set to be played on April 8, was moved to April 4.













