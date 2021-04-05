Akshay Kumar tests positive for coronavirus, goes under home quarantine

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The 53 -year-old actor shared the news on social media stating that he has isolated himself in his home and is following all the protocols.

Akshay, who recently kickstarted shooting for ‘Ram Setu’, asked his near and dear ones to get themselves tested who came close to him.

The actor shared a note on Instagram that read, “I wish to inform everyone that earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon.”

Bollywood actress Diana Penty commented on his post writing, “Wish you a speedy recovery sir,” with a folded hand emoji.

It is to be noted that Akshay had only recently requested his fans to not play Holi and instead celebrate the festival at home for safety reasons amid the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. “Do me a favour let’s not play Holi! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones. Wishing you all a very Happy Holi,” he had tweeted.

Akshay Kumar is the latest celebrity from Bollywood to have been infected with the coronavirus. Recently, celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Rupali Ganguly, Kartik Aaryan and Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh among others tested positive for the infection.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 49,447 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 20, 2012. He also has Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’, Farhad Samji-directed ‘Bachchan Pandey’, Ranjit Tiwari’s ‘Bell Bottom’ and Yash Raj Films project ‘Prithviraj’ in the pipeline.

Akshay recently kickstarted shooting for Abhishek Sharma’s ‘Ram Setu’, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.