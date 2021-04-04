Vaccination centres to remain open today: Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said all vaccination centres will remain open on Sunday (today) to facilitate elderly citizens who need to be administered the second dose.

In a statement on Saturday, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that a second dose of vaccine is being administered to all even if they did not receive any message or pin code.

Dr Yasmin Rashid also ordered the Punjab Healthcare Commission to send an inquiry committee to Multan immediately and probe the loss of eye sight incident in a private medical camp due to alleged surgery negligence.

The health minister said that the committee will reach Multan and probe the incident. On inquiry strict action will be taken against those responsible. The minister said this incident in the medical camp of a private hospital is tragic and will be thoroughly investigated.