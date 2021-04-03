Economy moving in right direction: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the economy of the country is moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The governor was talking to a delegation of European Union-Pakistan Friendship Federation of Portugal, which called on him on Friday.

The governor said the government is committed to rooting out menace of corruption from the society and concrete steps are being taken in this regard.

Regarding the Kashmir issue, Chaudhry Sarwar said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan is the ambassador of Kashmiris. He said that lasting peace in the region can only be achieved through peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute. India is killing Kashmiris, he said while adding that Pakistan’s policy is clear not to resume trade with New Delhi and peace in the region will not be established until the Kashmir issue is resolved.

Sarwar said the government will not let those succeed who want to create unrest in the country. He stressed that the country is moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as national interests are being protected instead of personal and political gains.

The delegation that called on the governor comprised federation’s president Syed Qasim Sajjad, Raja Zohaib Zaffar, Chaudhry Tajamal Khatana and others.