Xi Jinping wishes Alvi quick recovery from Covid-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of sympathy to President Arif Alvi over his infection with Covid-19 and wished him a quick recovery. President Alvi tested positive of Covid-19 on March 29. Stressing the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two sides, Xi said that the Chinese government and people will always stand firmly with Pakistan to fight the epidemic. “I attach great importance to the development of China-Pakistan relations and am ready to work with President Alvi to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future for the benefit of our two countries and two peoples,” he said.













