Jahangir Tareen won’t be given an NRO: govt

Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Thursday that Jahangir Tareen will be prosecuted as per law, saying no one will be given an NRO, a private TV channel reported.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has on Wednesday booked the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) general secretary and his son, Ali Tareen, among other members of his family in two separate cases pertaining to financial embezzlement and money laundering.

“The attempts for NROs are no secret, but we are not going to give them to anyone,” the adviser said while talking to reporters in Lahore. “There will be no favoritism in this and Tareen will be prosecuted as per the law,” he added.

Akbar said that the government took various actions following the inquiry commission’s report on sugar scandal. “The report was made public despite the involvement of our own member,” he said. In this regard, he added, an amount of more than Rs300 million was frozen. An expeditious investigation on the sugar scandal is underway, he claimed.

He observed that such scandals were not new, adding that not just the mills but the market forces too affect the prices. The forces in the market are involved in illegal profiteering, the adviser said. He added that, “FIA and NAB have been provided with evidences with respect to action against such illegal market elements.”

While responding to the case registered against him a day earlier, Tareen claimed that the allegations against him and his family are “totally fabricated”. “I have already submitted a detailed reply along with concrete evidence in response to the FIA notice. Unfortunate to see them go on another smear campaign against me & my family without establishing anything illegal,” he said.