CJCSC awarded Turkey’s highest military award

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Turkey, met with top Turkish security and defence officials, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday. The chairman JCSC called on Minister of National Defence General (retd) Hulusi Akar at Ankara and also held separate meetings with General Yasar Guler, Commander Turkish Armed Forces and chiefs of the tri-services. The chairman JCSC also visited Turkish Aerospace Industries. According to the ISPR, both the sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment, particularly with reference to Afghanistan during the meetings. The two sides also dilated upon measures to enhance cooperation in the field of defence production and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the excellent relationship. The Turkish military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism. The chairman JCSC was also awarded Turkey’s highest military award ‘Legion of Merit’ in an impressive investiture ceremony. Earlier, upon arrival at the Turkish General Staff Headquarters, the CJCSC was given a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Armed Forces of Turkey. The chairman also laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument, said the ISPR.













