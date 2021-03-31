Pakistan invites Hungarian firms to invest in SEZs

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday invited Hungarian companies to enter into joint ventures with Pakistani companies, especially in the special economic zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Qureshi spoke at the joint online inauguration of the Hungary-Pakistan Trade and Economic Window and the first Hungary-Pakistan business forum along with Hungarian Minister of Foreign affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, the Foreign Office said in a statement. Qureshi welcomed Hungarian expertise in the fields of agriculture and food, environment, water resource management, engineering, vocational training and urban planning. He appreciated the improving economic cooperation between the Pakistani and Hungarian businesses despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and highlighted the importance of collaboration in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Szijjarto said that Hungary’s policy of opening towards the East will provide a good impetus to Hungary-Pakistan relations. Earlier last week, Hungarian President Janos Ader said that he hoped Hungary and China will continue to strengthen cooperation on anti-pandemic, economy, trade, tourism and military affairs, and to promote the in-depth development of the Hungary-China comprehensive strategic partnership. Ader made the remarks when meeting with visiting Chinese State Councillor and Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe.













