CJCSC meets Turkish Armed forces Chief of staff to strengthen defence ties

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) of Pakistan Armed Forces, General Nadeem Raza held a meeting with the Chief of Turkish General Staff, General Ya?ar Güler where they agreed to strengthen defence ties and address security challenges.

The meeting was held in Ankara, as General Raza is visiting Turkey on the invitation of General Ya?ar Güler, from March 27 to April 2, 2021.

During the visit General Ya?ar Güler received General Nadeem Raza in Turkish General Staff Headquarters on Tuesday.

Both the commanders held extensive talks, and the matters of bilateral interest with emphasis on geo-strategic situations and security challenges came under discussion. Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance cooperation between the armed forces of the two brotherly countries.

In recognition of his outstanding services for promotion of Pakistan-Turkey defence ties, Chief of Turkish General Staff awarded ‘Legion of Merit’ to the CJCSC General Nadeem Raza at a ceremony in Turkish General Staff Headquarters Ankara.

During his stay in Turkey, General Nadeem Raza also called on Minister for National Defence of Turkey Hulusi Akar, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces General Umit Dundar, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Adnan Ozbal, and Commander of Turkish Air Forces General Hasan Küçükakyüz, and Head of Presidency of Turkish Defence Industries Prof. Dr. Ismail Demir.

He also visited various facilities of Turkish defence industries, and APS Martyrs Park in Keçiören, Ankara. Together with Mayor Turgut Altinok, he laid floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument. To commemorate the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar terrorist attack of 16 December 2014, APS Memorial Park was established by the people of Keçiören, Ankara. As a token of remembrance, 144 trees were planted, one for each Shaheed.

In order to pay respects to the founder of modern Turkey, Gen. Nadeem Raza also visited the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and laid floral wreath on Ataturk’s tomb.