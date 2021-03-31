PRCS elects six-member new Managing Body

The new Managing Body of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) was unanimously elected at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held here at the National Headquarters on Wednesday.

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon virtually attended the EGM as president of respective provincial branches of the PRCS.

PRCS Balochistan Branch Chairman Akram Shah Advocate, erstwhile FATA Branch Chairman Asif Khan, AJK State Branch Administrator Lt Col (r) Tahir Younas, representatives of Ministry of National Health Services, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as ICT Commissioner Office also attended the meeting.

President Arif Alvi was scheduled to chair the EGM, however he could not attend for having caught Covid-19 and delegated the responsibility to PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq, who chaired the meeting as President of the Society.

The meeting was held in line with the provisions of the constitution of the PRCS after necessary permissions from the President’s Secretariat and as per past precedence. Dr Irshad Muhammad, Asif Bajwa, Syed Hashim A Hassan, Dr Parvez Ghaffar Rajwani, Brig (r) Abdul Hadi and Brig (r) Dr Mowadat Hussain Rana were elected unopposed as new members of the PRCS Managing Body through show of hands process for a period of two years. Safety precautions in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic were strictly observed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Governors of Punjab, Sindh and GB appreciated the services rendered by PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq for strengthening the Society. They said Abrar ul Haq has injected a new life to the PRCS, and also assured their all-out support to the organization in delivery of humanitarian services.

In the end, special prayers were offered for fast recovery of President Arif Alvi.