787 businesses sealed for SOP violations

As many as 787 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls, and private schools sealed for violating corona SoPs during the last 16 days. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed that Assistant Commissioners of the district were in the field to check implementation on corona SOPs and actions were taken against violators. He informed that during the checking so far 56 private schools were sealed for opening despite the holidays, 523 shopping malls/plazas, 172 restaurants and 36 marriage halls were also sealed during the period. He directed the Assistant Commissioners that implementation on corona SOPs should be implemented in letter and spirit and there is zero tolerance in this regard. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also informed that 6890 senior citizens of 60 and above age have been vaccinated against Covid- 19 yet. He said that 5 centers Sports Complex Samanabad, THQ Samundri new building, Sports complex of Chak Jhumra, THQ Tandlianwala new building and RHC Khurrianwala new building were functional from 8 am to 8 pm daily. He further informed that registration between 50 to 60 years old people has also been started and they could send their national identity card number to 1166 and after a week the vaccination process of above 50 age would start.













