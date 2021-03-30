Prime Minister to be tested for coronavirus today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be tested again for the coronavirus today. Earlier he was tested positive on March 20.

According to the details the test will be conducted by National Institute of Health. The test results are expected to be revealed in the next six to eight hours after the test.

The test will be conducted under the supervision of Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan.

It must be noted that PM was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20, two days after getting the first jab of coronavirus vaccine.

Faisal Sultan broke the news on Twitter.

PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 20, 2021

Following the positive test of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi was also tested positive. Prime Minister Imran has been isolating at home and experienced mild symptoms.

On Monday President Dr Arif Alvi and Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful,” the president said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

وازا مرضت فھوا یشفین اور جب میں بیمار ہوتا ہوں تو وہی شفا دیتا ہے I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine، but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 29, 2021

Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President Alvi, said she had her test done too, was negative and quarantining. About President Alvi, she said that he had mild symptoms but was in good spirit. “Alhamdulillah President @ArifAlvi has mild symptoms but is in good spirits,” Begum Samina Alvi said on Twitter. “I had my test done too & am negative & quarantining. We had our vaccine 1st dose done but it takes time to build immunity & I request everyone to please continue to get vaccinations done & practice SOPs [Standards Operating Procedures],” she added.

After the prime minister and president tested positive, prayers poured in for their speedy recovery.

As the third wave of coronavirus has engulfed majority of the country, around 100 people have lost their lives from coronavirus, taking the death tally to 14,256 countrywide.