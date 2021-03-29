NAB chairman pledges to take corruption cases to logical conclusion

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal Monday chaired a high-level meeting at NAB headquarters to review the overall performance of the watchdog.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said that NAB is absolutely determined to take to the logical conclusion the cases of money laundering, mega corruption and white collar crimes cases in a transparent way and on merit as per law so that the corrupt elements could be brought to justice.

The meeting was attended by Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB; Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability; Zahir Shah, DG Operations while all DGs of regional bureaus attended the meeting via video link. The meeting reviewed the overall performance of NAB and especially the references being heard in learned accountability courts. The Meeting decided that the DGs of all regional bureaus, operations and prosecutors divisions would vigorously pursue the under trial references after collecting concrete evidence and in light of statements of witness following all SOPs of Covid-19. The forum decided to further activate the forensic laboratory of NAB and train the investigation officers, prosecutors under the supervision of experts.

The chairman directed combined investigation teams to conclude investigations and inquiries by taking benefits of the senior supervisory officers. A total of 1,230 corruption references are still pending in different accountability courts. The performance of investigation officers, prosecutors should be further improved. He said that NAB is an anti-corruption institution which is making sincere efforts to eradicate corruption. He directed NAB officers to utilize their energies to conclude the investigations as per law.

He said the faith of NAB is to achieve the target of corruption-free Pakistan. He directed the officers to strictly pursue zero tolerance policy without caring about any pressure and threats.