Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira and Rose

So, there is a guy that has been showing a lot of interest in me. I’m 35 and he’s a lot younger than I am, 29 to be exact. I really like him too but my problem is that I dated a guy that was younger than me before and it didn’t work out too well. He was really immature, as some guys in their 20s are and we just didn’t connect on a level that I had wanted to. It was an incredibly frustrating experience for me so I’m not sure if I should take a chance on this one. Please tell me if I should go for it with him or not?

Regards,

Older Woman

Mathira’s Advice:

If there’s a chance, then a number is nothing and all guys are not the same. Some people mature at a young age, like me and my sister, we matured at a young age. So, never judge a book by its cover, similarly, never judge people by their age, appearance or anything. If you think, you can give it a shot, so what? There’s no harm in it. If you don’t take your chances now, you might regret it later in life. Regret really messes up a person. My best advice is if you want to do it, then go for it. If it doesn’t work, there’s goodness in it. But if it turned out well, then you hit a jackpot. Life’s all about gambling. We’re gambling every day. Streets are so dangerous, yet we travel. Everything’s so dangerous if we start noticing our surroundings like this. We can’t cease to exist. So good luck with everything.

If you want sisterly advice on any issue, DM me @real_mathira

Rose’s Advice:

First of all, age has nothing to do with maturity. You’re partially right though. Also, based on your previous relationship, I understand that you’re scared to get yourself involved with this one. However, I don’t think you both have that much of an age difference. Secondly, I think it’s unfair to not give him a chance solely based on his age. It’s just like I said before, immaturity has nothing to do with age, rather your experiences. There are a lot of younger people out there, who’re quite mature as life’s been rough to them. And on the other hand, I’ve seen older people not acting their age and being inappropriate. I believe your ex was one of those people who were still trying to learn about life. Maybe this guy would turn out to be a mature one. It’ll be unfair to turn him down based on his age. Just see first if you both are compatible before getting into anything serious.

If you want sisterly advice on any issue, DM me @rosemohammed777