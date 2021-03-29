Asad Qaiser meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ star

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser met with Burak O?zc?ivit, the lead actor from popular TV series “Kurulus: Osman” in Turkey. Taking to Twitter, he shared a picture of himself posing beside the Turkish actor. “It was a pleasure to met with @burakozcivit from #KurulusOsman,” the speaker wrote on his official Twitter handle. “I throughly enjoy watching period pieces in the little time I get. Hoping Kurulus: Osman to be another memorable watch.” Burak O?zc?ivit is essaying the role of Osman Bey in “Kurulus: Osman”, which is a sequel to “Dirilis:Ertugrul”. Qaiser visited Turkey to attend the 4th Conference of Speakers of Parliaments on “Countering Terrorism & Strengthening Regional Connectivity” in Antalya. Earlier, he met Isparta Governor Vahdettin Ozkan.













