Is RUDP is really a social welfare development and reform project?

The Ravi Urban Development project (RUDP) has put the farmers into difficulty where they are being compelled to sale out their most precious assets. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been kick started the multi billion rupee project without holding any successful negotiation with the farmers. Farmer’s concerns are bound with this project so, that’s why their objections and suggestions should must be acknowledged in a best possible way.

Meanwhile, Indian Farmers recent protest,it could be seen that they were not reluctant to cooperate with government but the amount government offered to them for their lands was too much low as compared to their legitimate demands. Farmers were emphasizing that if this project works for the public welfare we will managed it in a respectful manner .In farmers view, there is no welfare for public in housing societies by giving lands to private developers. Government by declaring the farmers fertile lands “barren” offered low rates for acquired lands.

However, the livelihood of the farmers and majority of the population of this area relied on the agriculture, farming and cattle rearing. This project will disturb the life of almost 15000 people. The 20000 persons who belongs to almost 100 villages located in river site, will be forced to leave their resident, and will have to be resettled somewhere else. The displacements of these people has been started, afterwards government started work on this project ,but unfortunately they still not get alternative housing and source of income.

On the other side, Imran Khan determining that this project will not only creates jobs and provide housing but will restore aquatic atmosphere, that had dried for last many years. This will revive the river Ravi and raise the water table. Prime minister Imran khan who made promise in his election campaigns that he will facilitate common man in all terms, who assured people that his government enable common man to get houses on affordable prices but it seems that only elite and business class will be benefitted by this.

Therefore, this project costing 5 trillion Pakistani rupees and PM hoped that it will create millions of jobs. Imran Khan vowed that the wealth created from this project will be spent on the education and health sector. Austerity, as a Pakistani we don’t have any objection with this mega project but all we want from government is to meet with the farmers legitimate demands, smoothly. We have desire to see Pakistan at the height of glory and the mega projects like (RUDP) will also boost up the Pakistan economy and may it will also added in tourism. Why government are unable to understand the farmers situation and how government offered them Rs 200000 per acre inside the area where the land located outside the river Rs 235000 was offered. Any atrocity will not be tolerated with the farmers by any segment of society.We stands by the farmers who are striving and protesting for their legal right.

Prime minister Imran Khan makes the nation ensure that only few people will not be profited by this project and it works transparently, justly and fairly.