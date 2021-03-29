Islamabad police directed to remove tinted papers from their vehicles

ISLAMABAD: The police high-ups have directed all the police officials to remove the tinted papers from the vehicles under their use within three days time.

The directions came from IG Islamabad police, Qazi Jamilur Rehman. He believed that every citizen is equal before law and the implementation on the law must start from the law-enforcers. The other government departments are also being approached by the police to ensure that the government employees don’t use vehicles with tinted glasses.

IG Islamabad Police instructed all police officers to remove black films from their vehicle’s windows and windscreens. He said that police, who are the guardians of law, must follow this directive themselves in letter and spirit, before ensuring its implementation on general public.

The citizens have also been asked to voluntarily remove tinted glasses within three days otherwise strict action will be taken against all the violators, according to the police officials.