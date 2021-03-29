Bitcoin too important to ignore being 3rd largest currency: Report

Deutsche Bank has published a report stating that bitcoin is too important to ignore, noting that it is now the third-largest currency in terms of the total value in circulation. In addition, the report says that governments and central banks know that cryptocurrencies are here to stay and are expected to start regulating the industry this year. Deutsche Bank Research published a report entitled: “Bitcoins: Can the Tinkerbell Effect Become a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy?” It is part three of “The Future of Payments: Series 2.” The report author, research analyst Marion Laboure, wrote: “Bitcoin’s market cap of $1 trillion makes it too important to ignore. As long as asset managers and companies continue to enter the market, bitcoin prices could continue to rise.” The report also discusses bitcoin as a commodity, currency, and equity.













