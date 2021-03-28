Case against 160 people for aerial firing

A case was registered against 160 unidentified persons, including the father and four brothers of a former MPA, on charges of firing in the air and setting off fireworks in celebration of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s order to restore local bodies.

According to the case registered at Ghulam Mohammadabad police station, the plaintiff trainee sub-inspector Umair Ilyas took the position that he was on patrol in Qasmi Park A Block Ghulam Mohammadabad along with Khalil, Kashif Masih, Abu Bakar and others. Fireworks were seen and at the same time, a series of aerial firing started. When they reached the place of firing, he saw PML-N leader Nawaz Malik, former member Punjab Assembly, his brother Zeeshan Malik, Nadeem Malik and Riaz Malik Along with his father Malik Mohammad Yousuf, 150 to 160 unidentified people were firing in the air with modern weapons and fireworks in celebration of Razzaq Malik as restoration of Mayor Municipal Corporation Faisalabad.

According to the plaintiff, he along with other police personnel forbade him from this illegal act but he continued firing and setting off a fire in the air. Thus Nawaz Malik and other accused committed the crime by displaying modern weapons and firing in the air. Police have registered a case against 160 unidentified persons, including Nawaz Malik, his father and three brothers, but no arrests have been made so far.

In this regard, former Punjab Assembly member Nawaz Malik clarified that his brother Muhammad Razzaq Malik has been reinstated as the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to restore the local bodies. To his delight, drums were played and flower petals were sprinkled, but the police personnel registered a bogus case against him by declaring the sound of drum beats as firing. Nawaz Malik said that the case against his father and brothers in Ghulam Muhammadabad police station has been registered at the behest of his political rival and PTI provincial minister Khayal Castro and his brother but they are not going to give up.