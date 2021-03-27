Sachin Tendulkar tests positive, goes into home quarantine

MUMBAI: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid. The 47-year-old legendary batsman and former Indian cricket team captain announced his diagnosis on Twitter, assuring that he only had mild symptoms. “I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors,” his statement read. He also confirmed that everyone else in his home had tested negative and thanked the healthcare professionals supporting him “and many others across the country.” Tendulkar was recently featured in the Road Safety World Series in Jaipur.













