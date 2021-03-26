A Peshawar court ordered on Friday registration of an FIR against the organisers of this year’s Aurat March in Islamabad for allegedly displaying “obscene posters” and engaging in un-Islamic activities.

The decision was taken after an additional sessions court heard a petition against the organisers for allegedly committing un-Islamic acts in the name of the women’s march.

Granting the petition, the court ordered to register an FIR against the organisers for ‘insulting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions’.

The petition was filed under Section 22-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which empowers the court to act as ‘Justice of Peace” and order the registration of an FIR against an offence in case of the police’s failure to do so.

In their petition, the lawyers alleged that during the Aurat March 2021 which was held on March 8, “derogatory remarks were used in respect of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and Bibi Aisha beside display of un-Islamic and obscene posters on the instructions of organisers which hurt the feelings and sentiments of all Muslims.