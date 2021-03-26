A Ray of light for new Generation: SBMK Digital library in Quetta

Building Libraries and saving generations is the main slogan of Shaheed Baz Muhammad Kakar Foundation- a library which has opened new panoramas of knowledge for young generation, said Prof. Dr. Laal Khan Kakar

Dr Laal Kakar, the brother of the slain lawyers’ leader established the first digital library in the memory of the fallen members of the legal fraternity of Balochistan province. The founder of Shaheed Baz Muhammad Kakar Foundation (SBMK), Prof. Dr. Laal Kakar informed that Baz Muhammad Kakar Shaheed’s digital library was established at the fourth anniversary of the Quetta suicide bombing, which claimed 75 lives including 56 members of the legal fraternity. It was inaugurated by Justice Abdullah Baloch of the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Recently a 14-member journalists’ delegation visited Balochistan, during which they were invited to study the efforts of Prof. Dr. Laal Khan Kakar for the youngsters of Balochistan where the delegation was also thoroughly briefed on the function of the objectives and targets of the library in the province.

“The idea of the library was soon developed by SBMK in the aftermath of the Quetta carnage that claimed almost the lives of almost a generation of lawyers. “Despite all difficulties, we managed to launch the library”, Laal Kakar mentioned.

Dr Kakar said that the main aim of the library is to connect people to online books in terms of knowledge and education, and for that his foundation has also gained access to Sindh Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Department’s digital library virtual editions of over 100 million books. “In a personal capacity, I have been able to give an opportunity to deserving students to study here”, said Dr. Kakar

But while expressing his concerns, Dr Kakr said there is a significant difference in the performance and promotion of the rights and duties in the society, adding that extremism and mismanagement have hampered the conscious evolution and dialogue of the people. “We have provided a place to students where we arrange seminars, workshops and dialogues sessions to aware the students,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rabiya Nazar PRO told that the library has more than 3,000 books authored by world renowned authors including Pakistanis, and added that the library facilitates more than 400 students now and aims to extend the area. She informed this scribe that the foundation is receiving forms on a daily basis but due to shortage of space we are not able to accommodate more students now.

Ikram Ullha Kakar told that the library is currently in a rented house, the expense of the library is up to Rs. 300,000 per month which is being afforded only by Dr. Lal Khan Kakar. He said that it is the only library in Quetta that is open from 8 am to 12 midnight for students and in the future, we are planning to keep it open for 24 hours and seven days a week.

While talking to Daily Times students who were busy in their studies said that Quetta deserves such a library and the young generation must spare time to study here. One of the students said that in order to get admission in a medical college, students need to prepare well and study, for that they have to join any library where they can study in a calm atmosphere but, unfortunately they couldn’t find a place in any library due to overcrowded rush in other libraries. The student however noted that he was informed about Baz Muhammad Kakar Shaheed’s digital library, and after visiting it he realized that it offers an ideal atmosphere for studies.

Students were of the view that more libraries like this need to be built and for this, the government will have to support Shaheed Baz Muhammad Kakar Foundation and Dr. Lal Khan so that more libraries can be set up across the province.