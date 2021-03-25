Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be taken as weakness: President

Addressing the Pakistan Day parade ceremony, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi stated that Pakistan desires to put forward a message of goodwill and peace to regional countries for common prosperity. He stressed that this message of peace should not be mistaken for Pakistan’s weakness.

“In case of any misadventure, Pakistan is capable of thwarting it with full force,” the president stated in his address at the joint armed forces parade held at the Parade Avenue near Shakarparian Hills.

The 23rd March military was rescheduled to 25th March on account of bad weather and was attended by civil and military leaders, parliamentarians and foreign dignitaries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was unable to attended the ceremony as he is quarantining after being tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Arif Alvi stressed that Pakistan aims for promoting cooperation in South Asia region, which was already facing problems in developments due to regional conflicts.

“The goal of national and regional development can only be achieved in the environment of peace and by refraining from all kinds of aggression and exploitation,” the president said.

The president congratulated the nation on Pakistan Day, saying the occasion was a reminder to renew the pledges of religious, cultural and fundamental freedoms.

He said the comprehensive Pakistan Resolution of 1940 set a guiding principle for the Muslims of Sub-continent to achieve the goal of a separate homeland under the untiring struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The nation’s journey commencing in 1947 in difficult situations was moving ahead with remarkable success in the fields of education, economy, politics and defence, he added.

President praised the armed forces for their gallant and valor for defending the frontiers of our country, acknowledging the immense sacrifices the forces made for the security of Pakistan.

“From barren deserts to the high-altitude Siachen and the vast skies to the depth of oceans, our armed forces are acting as a strong defence line,” he said.

He mentioned the complete eradication of terrorist networks by the armed forces through the Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad that restored normalcy across the country.