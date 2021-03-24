Maryam Nawaz granted pre-arrest bail by LHC

The Lahore High Court granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-N vice president Maryam Nawaz ahead of NAB on 26th March in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The PML-N leader had filed an interim bail application ahead of the hearings by National Accountability Bureau.

The case was heard by a two member bench, including Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed.

“Record relating to Jatti Umra land has been presented before NAB, no physical presence is required, any record if NAB demand will be furnished before NAB, the call-up notices is general and vague and same does not specify the fact, point, nature of the allegation and it’s nexus with the petitioner who admittedly has never remained holder if any public office.” Maryam Nawaz mentioned in her plea.

Maryam’s counsel, Azam Nazeer Tarar, stated in the petition that NAB has a “tradition” of arresting people after inviting them to appear before it. Tarar requested the court to take up the case today as it is a matter of urgency.