Pakistani to get 7m vaccine jabs from China by April 15: Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that Pakistan would receive seven million more doses of the coronavirus vaccine by mid-April from China. “On March 28, another 1 million SinoPharm corona vaccines will arrive, and by April 15, 6 million vaccines from Sinopharm or CansinoBio will arrive,” Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Twitter, referring to two Chinese vaccines cleared for emergency use in the country. She said the Punjab government has allocated $150 million to procure coronavirus vaccines and would buy 2.5 million jabs from its own resources. China’s Sinopharm and CansinoBio, Russia’s Sputnik-V and the British AstraZeneca vaccines are approved for emergency use in Pakistan, whose government has not secured any vaccine from manufacturing companies yet and is relying so far on donations. Last week, a private pharmaceutical company, AGP Limited, imported the first shipment of 50,000 doses of the Russian vaccine to Pakistan but they are in cold storage until the government can set a price cap for privately imported jabs to be used for commercial sale.













