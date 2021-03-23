4 hurt in rain related incidents in Landi Kotal

Four people including a minor girl were injured in four separate rain related events here in various localities of Landi Kotal, subdivision Khyber.

The police and local sources informed that in the first incident,in the Fatmi Khel village of Landi Kotal, the roof of a house collapsed due to torrential rain. As a result a small girl, Waresha aged seven, sustained injuries, who was later shifted to headquarter hospital, Landi Kotal for medical assistance where her condition was pronounced as stable, health officials said.

Separately in Muhammad Noor of Alam Khani village, two members of a family were injured when the roof of a room caved in after a boundary wall of their home fell down injuring a wife and Raees Khan of Ash Khel village.

Similarly in another incident in Shiekhmal Khel a roof collapsed due to heavy rain which injured a woman who was later taken to the nearest health center for medical assistance.

Meanwhile, Pak-Afghan highway was also suspended for all kinds of traffic for six hours at Wali Khel section of Landi Kotal because of heavy flooding, as heavy downpour disrupted routine business of the residents