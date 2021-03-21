DRAP proposes the price of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has recommended the price of Sputnik V Russian vaccine at Rs8,449 for two doses and China’s Convidecia at Rs4,225 per injection, showed the summary of the national health services and regulations ministry.

DRAP took the decision regarding the price of the vaccine during an emergency meeting convened by the regulatory authority.

Pakistan received the first shipment of privately-imported Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Gam-COVID-Vac or Sputnik V, at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi earlier this week.

